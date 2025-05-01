"He is growing as a captain day by day": GT's Director of Cricket on Shubman Gill

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1 : Gujarat Titans' (GT) young captain Shubman Gill is beginning to come into his own as a leader, feels GT's Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki. Under Gill's captaincy, Gujarat Titans currently sit fourth on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with six wins and three losses from nine games.

"He is getting to understand the nuances of leadership, as well as his relationships with players. He is growing as a captain day by day," said Solanki, praising Gill's development as a leader, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Taking over the reins this season, Gill has not just led from the front tactically but also with the bat. The 24-year-old has scored 389 runs in nine matches, including four half-centuries, placing him seventh on the Orange Cap list.

"Captaincy has made him understand the additional responsibility. It seems some players sometimes thrive with the additional responsibility, I am pleased he is playing well," Solanki added.

Gill, who is the opener for Team India, played a pivotal role in the Gujarat Titans' title-winning campaign in IPL 2022, where he scored 483 runs, as per a release from GT media.

A huge shift came for this talented batter when he was appointed the captain of the Titans in 2024, with Hardik Pandya moving on.

At the international level, Gill is already enriched with experience as a captain and vice-captain of Team India in various matches.

This established his rising prominence in world cricket and the value he brings to the Gujarat franchise. As a top run scorer, he has surpassed 400 runs in each of his three seasons with the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. SRH, currently placed ninth with three wins and six losses, will be desperate to get their campaign back on track, while Gujarat will look to solidify their position in the top four. SRH is coming after a victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while GT lost their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

