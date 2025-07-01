"He is incredible, the best England coach": Andrew Flintoff hails Brendon McCullum

New Delhi [India] July 1 : Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has hailed England team head coach Brendon McCullum, saying that the latter is "incredible".

He highlighted his admiration for McCullum by comparing his influence to that of Gareth Southgate with the England football team from 2016 to 2024.

"It's not something I'm looking at. Baz McCullum is incredible - the best England coach," Andrew Flintoff said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"He's unbelievable, and the culture he's created is incredible. It's similar to what Gareth Southgate did with the football lads; they are not just good players but great lads as well," he said.

Flintoff joined England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott's backroom team on an ad-hoc basis in September 2023, although he did not travel to that year's World Cup in India.

He was also a member of England's coaching staff at last year's T20 World Cup, where they had a semifinal exit after defeat against India.

Flintoff said he is enjoying working under Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket, and said Rob has helped him so much in other things.

"I'm enjoying working under Keysy (England managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key), it's no secret he's one of my best mates, and he's helped me so much in other things. With Baz, we've got a great relationship and the utmost respect," he added.

He also said that at the moment, he feels as though he is in the perfect place working with the Lions and doesn't see this as a stepping stone to anything else.

"Honestly, at the moment, I feel as though I'm in the perfect place working with the Lions. I don't see this as a stepping stone to anything else, I'm invested in this and get a chance to work with these lads," he added.

