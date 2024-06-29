He is playing extraordinarily well: Ashwin lauds Suryakumar's performance in T20 WC 2024

New Delhi [India], June 29 : India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav and said that he is playing 'extraordinarily well' in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav is the ninth highest run getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He scored 196 runs from seven matches at a srike rate of 137.06.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin said that Suryakumar is one of the finest T20 batters in the world. The India spinner added that Suryakumar showed his intent in the number four batting line up.

"Suryakumar Yadav is one of the finest T20 batters in the world. He is playing extraordinarily well. But, as usual, our people have been saying about knockout performances and big teams. But, he has put it to bed. The high-quality player that he is, he has shown it with his intent in No. 4," Ashwin said.

He talked about head coach Rahul Dravid's contribution to Team India and said that Dravid has worked hard to change the approach of the team.

"I know what Rahul Dravid has been doing with this team for the past 2-3 years. I know how balanced he has been. I know how hard he has worked to change this approach. I know what he has given each of his players. Even when he is just sitting at home, he has been planning how to do this and that," he added.

The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

