"He is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger": BCCI updates on Pant's injury

London [UK], July 11 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday provided an update on India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, where it said that the cricketer is still recovering from his injury and will not take the field on the second day of the Lord's test.

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," BCCI wrote on X.

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nwjsn58Jt0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2025

In the 34th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Pant made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, making England pick two runs off byes. Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention, as per Sky Sports.

Young Dhruv Jurel took the field as he replaced Bumrah in the second session of the first day of the Test match.

If Pant does end up sustaining an injury, it would be a massive blow to India, as he is one of their best Test batters, being their second-highest run-getter in the series with 342 runs in four innings at an average of 85.50, with two centuries and a fifty. He scored twin centuries at Leeds, with a best score of 134. So far, he has broken plenty of records as a wicketkeeper-batter, especially going ahead of legend MS Dhoni for most Test centuries by a keeper-batter for India and highest run tally by an Asian wicketkeeper in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) nations.

Jurel has so far played four Tests, scoring 202 runs in six innings at an average of 40.40 and best score of 90, his solitary fifty against England last year at home in his debut series. He is yet to feature in the playing eleven on this tour despite some solid performances for India A at home, Australia, and in the UK.

