"He is the complete article": England's former captain Nasser Hussain on Stuart Broad

London [UK], July 31 : After English pacer, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket, England's former captain Nasser Hussain praised Broad and said that he is a "complete article" with fitness, hunger, competitiveness, skill and brightness.

Broad called the end to his 17-year-old career at the end of Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Saturday.

Hussain said that Broad was a great cricketer and he deserves to go on a high note by winning the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Oval.

"A great cricketer deserves to go out at the top. It's not just what he deserves. I think the crowd here over the next couple of days would want to give him a send-off. What I know about Broad is that he won't let that emotion get in the way of performance. What has been his benchmark throughout his career is wanting to win games. I truly believe that," he added.

"He is also a very bright bowler. He will talk about seam positions and setting up batters. The way he thinks about getting wickets [is excellent]. He is the complete article - fitness, hunger, competitiveness, skill, brightness," he said.

Hussain also mentioned the contribution of Broad and Jimmy Anderson have in English cricket and how legendary their dua was.

"He has loved bowling with Anderson and learnt from him but he has had to live in Jimmy's shadow. When Jimmy has not been there and he has to be the leader of the attack, he does it. Jimmy has had a quiet Ashes series this summer and Stuart has upped his game. So, he has lived in Jimmy's shadow but when he has popped out of that shadow, he has shown what a true great he is," he said

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Test matches he has played. He has also scored 3656 runs at an average of 18 with 1 century and 13 fifties in Test cricket.

In ODIs, Broad has featured in 121 games taking 178 scalps. His best bowling effort in the 50-over format to date is 5/23 while in T20Is, he has 65 wickets in 56 matches, with his best being 4/24.

