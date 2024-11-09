"He makes batting worth watching": Aakash Chopra hails Sanju Samson after second consecutive ton in T20Is

New Delhi [India], November 9 : Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter following his exceptional batting performance in the first T20I of the four-match series against South Africa.

Samson raised the bar in the third T20I against Bangladesh and continued to build on the momentum with a 107(50), laced with seven fours and a whopping 10 towering sixes.

The 29-year-old's 107 is the highest individual score in a T20I between India and South Africa, eclipsing David Miller's unbeaten 106 in Guwahati in 2022.

"He batted very well. Everyone asks for justice for Sanju and he is doing injustice to the bowlers, that only he would play when he plays. He destroys but there is no sound. He doesn't do the blacksmith's job. He hits eight to 10 sixes but with such timing, that you keep praising while watching him," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 47-year-old further stated that Samson has made batting look very easy and worth watching.

"He makes batting extremely easy. He makes batting worth watching. That's what makes Sanju so special. So well done Sanju Samson. Absolutely stellar because of the way he played and he made this match in his name," the commentator added.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz knock helped India to have a fiery start in the game. The wicketkeeper-batter played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to display a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark as the India bowling attack dominated the inning.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts in the second inning.

The Indian bowling attack led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi bundled out the host at 141 with two overs remaining.

Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

