"He might feel Pandya's move is not fair": Kris Srikkanth opens up on Bumrah's recent cryptic post

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Following Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic Instagram story, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth claimed that the 'Men in Blue' speedster might felt that Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians (MI) was not fair.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Srikkanth praised Bumrah and said that one cannot find another cricketer like him.

The former right-handed batter said the 29-year-old pacer might have regrets and was hurt since the Mumbai-based franchise celebrating someone who left and came back.

"You can't find another cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah. Be it Tests or white-ball cricket, he is one of the best going around. He gave it his all in the World Cup. And as you said, in the 5th Test against England, he was the stand-in Test captain in 2022. He might have regrets. He would have been hurt. He must be feeling that he stayed back with MI but the franchise is now celebrating someone who left and came back. He might feel it's not fair," Srikkanth said.

He added that the same thing happened with Ravindra Jadeja at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the team management sorted things out.

He added that he expected the Mumbai-based franchise to sit with the players and make things right.

"Something, similar happened with Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. But the team management and the captain came in and sorted out everything. In my opinion, what will happen is... I am sure the team management will sit with Pandya, Bumrah, and Rohit and sort out things. As a team only, you can only win championships. I would been hurt if something like that happened to me. After Hardik Pandya has returned, Bumrah might think, I am from Gujarat, I could have captained that team. I don't whether it's a lack of communication. Something must have happened. Otherwise, Bumrah, who is such a down-to-earth person... He is a fantastic human being if he is getting annoyed, obviously, something must have happened," he added.

The MI pacer shared a cryptic story on Instagram on Tuesday which read, "Silence is sometimes the best answer." Minutes later the story went viral and fans started to believe that Panyda's arrival had affected Bumrah's chance to stay in Mumbai.

The former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper made his return to MI on Monday to continue his journey with the five-time champions.

