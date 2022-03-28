'He once hit me for 2-4 sixes in a match. Knew he was going to be amazing player' says Harbhajan on MI star Kishan

Legend Indian cricketer and former IPL team Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh praised Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan who has been bought for a whopping amount of INR 15.25 crore at the mega auction.

Talking about Ishan Kishan, Harbhajan Singh said “Ishan has come out as a mature player. When Rohit Sharma was out, he took the batting upon himself and decided that ‘I have to play till the end’. With this knock, he’s proven how capable he is as a batter."

“I am a fan of this guy. Once I bowled to this guy in a match and he hit two or four sixes against me. Watching him bat like that I was clear that he’s going to be an amazing player and now I sit back and enjoy his batting whenever he walks into the middle" he added.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also praised Kishan, “Mumbai Indians team management will be the happiest after Ishan’s innings because they made a huge bid on him in the auction. The owners came up with a plan that ‘we’re going after Ishan no matter what.’ And what happened after that? Ishan did what they wanted, he not just started things off brilliantly but also finished for them. It was a mature knock from Ishan," he said.