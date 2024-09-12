New Delhi [India], September 12 : Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has lauded Virat Kohli for revolutionizing Test cricket in India.

Ponting highlighted the significant impact Kohli had since taking over as Test captain, leading to a remarkable turnaround in the team's performance.

Kohli's captaincy, which began at the end of 2014 and continued until early 2022, saw India flourish. He instilled an aggressive brand of cricket within the team, making them believe in their ability to win overseas. Under his leadership, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series on Australian soil.

"Their fast-bowling depth is great. The leadership in the last 6-7 years has been strong. Going back to Kohli's start of captaincy, played a big role in turning the cricket around and Dravid has continued the same in the recent four years. The influence of someone like that [Kohli] around a team would be great and they've got star players," Ponting said while speaking to Sky Sports.

During Kohli's tenure, India played 68 Tests, winning 40, losing 17, and drawing 11. His impressive home and away record cemented his place as one of India's most successful red-ball captains.

However, this time, Kohli will tour Australia as a player under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In the previous series in 2020-21, Kohli left after the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, Vamika.

Despite his absence, India, under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, overcame injuries and the lack of key players to secure another historic 2-1 series win.

Ponting reminisced about India's memorable victory at the Gabba, marking the first time in 32 years that a visiting team had breached this Australian stronghold in Tests. He noted the change in mindset and the fearless approach of the Indian team.

"They won a game at the Gabba, which just doesn't happen. I think their batters adapt to overseas batting conditions very well. I don't think they're as daunted by the Gabba or the Optus Oval, as they maybe once were. Maybe it is a selection thing, or they just don't fear the big stage anymore," he added.

Additionally, Ponting emphasized the significant role the Indian Premier League (IPL) played in preparing Indian players for the international stage.

"For the last 10 years being around the IPL, I've noticed that a lot of the young guys [don't fear the big stage anymore] as the IPL is high-pressure, it is like a World Cup for them. Their batsmen are all very aggressive stroke-making players. They are not scared of failing," he noted.

