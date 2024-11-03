"He put us under pressure throughout the series...": NZ spinner Ajaz on battle with Pant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Following his side's whitewash series win over India on Indian soil, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said that the pitch turned more after the morning session on day two and help him use his "guile" and "vary his pace". He also opened up on his battle with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who he dismissed while defending 147 runs.

Ajaz continued his love affair with Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, picking up a ten-wicket haul to secure NZ a victory in the third Test by 25 runs and helped them achieve the first-ever whitewash by a visiting team in India in a Test series of three or more matches.

Speaking after the win in the post-match presentation, Ajaz said that it would be a great idea to take a part of this Wankhede Stadium pitch with him back home. He also said that spin bowling is all about rhythm and one should make the most of it.

"Not yet, but that is a great idea (on being asked if he would take a part of this pitch while going home). Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in such a rhythm, you will have to make the most of it. When the conditions present themselves, you got to take it by the horns and do something about it," said Ajaz.

"I felt confident in the morning session (on day two) as well to be fair, but the pitch didn't offer me a lot in terms of spin. The period after lunch, it turned a lot more and it helped me to use my guile and vary the pace. I just tried to keep it simple, keep the shape of the ball in the air and be ahead of the batters."

"He (Pant) has batted phenomenally in the series and he put us under pressure throughout the series. I knew if I just bowled good balls at him, he will come out and hit me out of the park. So, I had to think out of the box and come up with a different plan against him. No, not this time (on whether he would go and visit Jogeshwari, his place of birth in the Mumbai suburb)," he concluded.

Pant top-scored in the series across both sides, making 261 runs in three innings at an average of 43.80, with a strike rate of 89.38, making three fifties, with the best score of 99.

Chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

Brief Scores: India: 263 and 121: (Rishabh Pant 64, Washington Sundar 12, Ajaz Patel 6/57) lost to NZ: 235 and 174: (Will Young 51, Glenn Phillips 26, Ravindra Jadeja 5/55).

