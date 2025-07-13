"He really out-thought Smith...": Karthik hails Washington Sundar's session two spell at Lord's

London [UK], July 13 : Spinner Washington Sundar was able to "out think" dangerous wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith to produce a brilliant two-wicket spell in the second session of the third Test at Lord's, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said adding that the all-rounder future looks bright.

Sundar spun England into trouble by scything priceless wickets of Joe Root and Jamie to put India in the driver's seat after a pulsating second session of Day 4 in the third Test at Lord's on Sunday.

Speaking on air as quoted by Sky Sports, Karthik noted how the 25-year-old spin bowler is replacing the legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Washington is replacing one of the legends of the game in Ravichandran Ashwin and has been overshadowed for a major part of his career," said the former wicketkeeper-batter.

"But he is still young and has a bright future because of how well he bats," Karthik said.

"If he is able to contribute with the ball at any time in the Test match with one or two, that is exactly what his role is. He really out-thought Smith," he added.

At the end of second session, England stood at 175/6, with skipper Ben Stokes (27*) and Chris Woakes (8*) unbeaten. They lead by 175 runs.

The session saw Washington Sundar (2/13) deliver a potential game-changing spell, removing Joe Root (40) and hard-hitting Jamie Smith (8), ending a 67-run stand between Stokes and Root and cleaning up a dangerous Smith before he could tee off.

England started Day 4 on 2/0 with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0*) unbeaten on the crease. Mohammed Siraj gave the host an early blow as he removed Duckett for 12 in the 6th over, and Ollie Pope joined Crawley in the middle.

Just before drinks in the first session, Siraj grabbed his second wicket of the innings by removing Pope for just four. At drinks, England were 42/2 with Zak Crawley 17 (43) unbeaten on the crease.

Joe Root joined Crawley in the middle, and England crossed the 50-run mark in the 15th over after Root pushed the ball towards deep point for a single. Nitish Kumar Reddy removed Crawley for 22 runs off 49 balls, including four fours.

Crawley's drought for runs in the series continues. Harry Brook came to the crease after Crawley's wicket.

Brook took on Indian bowlers as he hurried on to 23 off just 17 balls. Akash Deep took his first wicket of the match as he cleaned up Brook for 23, and England skipper Ben Stokes joined Root in the middle.

Earlier in the match, Opener KL Rahul's ton and left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja's 72 helped India to level the score at 387 on Saturday at Lord's, which was also set up by England in the first innings of the Test match.

England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, the Three Lions scored 387 runs thanks to a century stand between Root (104) and Ollie Pope (44) and a counter-attacking 82-run stand between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who both struck fifties down the order.

