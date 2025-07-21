"He really stood up": Shaun Marsh hails Gill for setting up as a captain in England tour

Coventry [UK], July 21 : Australia Champions batter Shaun Marsh praised Indian skipper Shubman Gill for leading from the front as captain in the ongoing India vs England series.

Marsh also admired young Indian players for performing well and said this shows how much potential and talent there is in India at the moment.

While talking to ANI, Marsh said, "Gil, who's taken over the captaincy. There was a lot of pressure on him coming into this series, and he's really stood up."

"You know, India's got so many talented cricketers who come out of their country. And I think we're seeing that now with the likes of, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring, these young players are coming in and stepping up. And it just goes to show how much potential and talent is in India at the moment."

Australia Champions batter Ben Dunk reflected on India vs Australia rivalry. The left-hander said both nations adore Cricket, and have a longstanding partnership.

He also felt it would be great to come up against India in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, and it would be good to beat them, hopefully.

Led by pace icon Brett Lee, the Australia Champions squad features stalwarts like Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Ben Cutting, and more promising fireworks on the field.

While speaking to ANI, Dunk said, "It is a very good rivalry...Two Cricket nations, who adore Cricket, who love Cricket and have a longstanding. It will be great to come up against them and it will be great to beat them, hopefully."

"I mentioned before about how all the teams have legends in them. So, it is always going to be a formidable call. But I think that's what makes the competition itself that these legends have come together to put on a really good show. But I am really confident, Australia has a pretty good record of putting their hands on trophies, and I see no reason why we can't follow on..." he added.

Running from 18th July to 2nd August 2025, WCL spans four iconic venues across the UK, offering fans a high-octane blend of legendary rivalries, cricketing excellence, and unmatched entertainment.

Australia batter Shaun Marsh felt thrilled to compete against top players in WCL and is optimistic about winning the cup this season for his side.

"I think it's fantastic. I think that is one of the beauty about these competitions is that you get to play with some of the best players that have played in the game. Last year was fantastic, to come up against some of the best players that have played the game...Very excited. Hopefully, we can go two steps further this year and lift the cup this season," Marsh told ANI.

This season's star-studded player lineup includes cricketing greats like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and many more.

The WCL 2025 features six iconic teams: India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor