He seems to have a very calming influence: Nasser Hussain hails India skipper Rohit Sharma

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 29 : Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain showered praise on India skipper Rohit Sharma and said he has a very calming influence.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma is currently the third highest run getter in the tournament. He scored 248 runs at a strike rate of 155.97 after appearing in seven matches.

In a video shared on the official Instagram of the ICC, Nasser said that he liked the India skipper for a very long time for his batting and leadership qualities.

The former cricketer added that Rohit Sharma is like the iron fist in the velvet glove.

"I have been a fan of Rohit for a very long time, as a batter, as a captain, and as a person. He seems to have a very calming influence. Whereas you had other captains, maybe like Virat, who wore their heart on their sleeves, and they are increadibly passionate. Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove. You do not mess around with Rohit, but he is also a big brother that will put his arm around you and look after you," Nasser said.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8x8refS9Tv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

