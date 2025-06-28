"He set a very good atmosphere around": Prasidh Krishna hails Shubman Gill's Test captaincy

Leeds [UK], June 28 : Following the loss against England in the first Test of the five-match series at Headingley, India's right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna shared his thoughts on newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill where he said the young middle-order batter had a "very good atmosphere" in the dressing room.

Speaking on Gill's captaincy and leadership skills at the press-conference, Krishna said, "I think he did a pretty good job. All of us saw how he rotated the bowlers, made sure everybody had enough breaks, brought in people at the right kind of spells, he saw opportunities and brought in the right kind of bowlers. All of that was great and knowing him, he set a very good atmosphere around. He's been speaking to all of us, we always go in with a plan and the communication is happening there."

Gill joined the elite list of Indians, which includes Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare and Dilip Vengsarkar to score 100 on Test captaincy debut.

He achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.Gill also completed 2000 runs in test cricket, the batter took 60 innings to achieve this feat. Both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli completed 2000 test runs in their first match as captain.

Gill is the 23rd player to score a century in a debut innings as captain and the fourth youngest among those behind Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.Gill brought up his 100 in 140 deliveries in an innings peppered with 14 boundaries as he kept India steady.

This was his sixth century in test, and he also has seven fifties to his name. Alongside Gill, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a brilliant century. He was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs; his innings included 16 fours and a six.

Further, the pacer spoke about the five-wicket loss which his team faced in the first test against the Three Lions at the Leeds, Headingley.

"The dressing room is still nice and happy and very, very motivated. Like I said, we came here knowing what this opportunity meant for all of us and even in the game today, we might have looked quiet at some stages but I think we still had a plan, we wanted to do something and we went about doing it and we got two wickets in a cluster twice so that still kept the motivation going and then, you know as a bowling unit when something is happening, we still ended up taking the new ball. They needed about 20 runs with the same hope of something is going to happen. So we are still there believing we made sure till the last run is scored, we are still out there and making sure they work hard for it," the 29-year-old player added.

The second Test between England and India will take place at Birmingham from July 2 onwards.

