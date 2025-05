New Delhi [India] May 31 : Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa observed that Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma initially faced some challenges against his recent outing against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the eliminator-1 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday.

But he believed Rohit regained control, played smart, and formed important partnerships. He highlighted Rohit's composure under pressure, emphasising that when players like Rohit are batting, the focus shifts to the other players. Uthappa also noted that Sai Sudharsan is showing signs of reaching a similar level of skill.

The 'Hitman' delivered yet another big match performance for MI, helping them down GT by 20 runs in a high-scoring eliminator at Mullanpur on Friday, booking a spot with Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a spot in the IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"After the early drop, Rohit flirted with danger briefly but quickly recognised the need to take control. He shifted gears, played responsibly, found the gaps, and built key partnerships. His composure stood out. When players like Rohit, Dhoni, or Kohli are at the crease, the pressure is on everyone else. Sai Sudharsan is starting to reach that level too," JioStar expert Robin Uthappa said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Now in 14 games, Rohit has scored 410 runs at an average of 31.53, with four half-centuries and a strike rate of 150.18. His best score this season is 81. He is MI's second-best batter after Suryakumar Yadav (673 runs in 15 innings with five fifties).

In the same match, Rohit Sharma crossed the 7000-run milestone in the cash-rich league, becoming just the second after his long-time compatriot Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. Rohit has 7038 runs under his belt in 271 matches at 29.82, with two centuries and 47 fifties and a best score of 109*.

