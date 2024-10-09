He should open: Former Australian cricketer's take on Steve Smith ahead of BGT series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, former opener Shane Watson backed right-hand batter Steve Smith to open the innings in the upcoming serirs following his disappointing run at the top.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

"Steve Smith made the call to be able to go and open, and I think he should stay there. The safety blanket for him would be moving back to No. 4, but I would love to see him continue to take on the opening spot because he's got the skill to be able to do it," Watson said at the sidelines of the launch of the International Masters League as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I believe the reason why he didn't do so well over the previous couple of Test matches is just [that] he was a little bit off with his technique. You see [saw] him getting out a couple of ways which I've never really seen him get out before," the all-rounder added.

"I know he would've had time just to go away, make some little technical adjustments, and if he opens and he makes those little adjustments, he can be incredibly successful as an opening batter knowing the incredible skill that he's got," the 43-year-old concluded.

Smith started opening the innings in the longest format of the game following following left-hand batter's David Warner's retirement this year. Since his promotion, he has had a mixed bag of performances at the opening slot. The 35-year-old has racked up 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in four Test appearances, including a magnificent 91 against the West Indies.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

