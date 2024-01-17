Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 17 : After smashing veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews in the final over to seal a heist for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in the second T20I match held at Colombo, Zimbabwe all-rounder Luke Jongwe recalled how the SL star was his role model growing up and his pictures in action used to be his phone wallpapers and social media display pictures.

A fifty from Craig Ervine (70 in 54 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and later cameos from Jongwe (25* in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Clive Madande (15* in five balls, with two sixes) helped Zimbabwe secure their first-ever T20I win over Sri Lanka, chasing down 174 set by the former T20 World Champions, which they had made due to help of vice-captain Charith Asalanka (69 in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Matthews (66* in 51 balls, with six fours and two sixes) after Zimbabwe bowlers reduced them to 27/4.

Zimbabwe needed 20 runs in the final over and Jongwe, facing his childhood hero, smashed him for 17 runs, including a six on a no-ball.

Following the match, Jongwe said as quoted by ICC, "Doing it against Sri Lanka, considering Angelo was one of my role models growing up, is even better."

"That is special. He used to be my wallpaper when I was a kid. He was still using Gray-Nicolls gear at that time. I was still a youngster. On Facebook, at one point he was my profile picture."

"There is too much happening for me today. There are a lot of emotions. I am just grateful to God," he concluded.

Jongwe started slowly for Zimbabwe, knowing that they would need to get an extra over from outside their top bowlers. With Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka bowling the 18th and 19th over respectively, Jongwe hit just one boundary, patiently waiting for the final over.

"I knew they needed one over from someone because Chameera was done and Madushanka was done," he clarified.

"I told myself I was not going to take a risk against them, and wait until the last over, and give myself the best chance," he added.

It worked out for Zimbabwe despite 20 runs being "a lot" according to Jongwe himself. After his three successive boundaries, including one off a no-ball, Zimbabwe needed just three off four balls. Jongwe was dropped after this, but Clive Madande hit a six off the penultimate ball to win the game for Zimbabwe.

It was Zimbabwe's first men's T20I win over Sri Lanka in five attempts and it came with a heartwarming tale of their all-rounder taking down one of his childhood idols.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor