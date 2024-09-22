"He used to kick me out...": Ashwin opens up on changing relationship with cricket-loving father

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 : After a match-winning all-round performance in the first Test against Bangladesh, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on how his love for cricket and his relationship with a family supportive of his passion have evolved over the years.

The Indian spin duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led India to a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about his bond with his father, Ashwin mentioned that while his father once "kicked him out to play," now they enjoy spending more time together at home. He also credited his wife for bringing balance to his life, helping him strike a harmony between cricket and other aspects of life. Ashwin also revealed how his motivations for playing the game have shifted over the years, with less focus on results.

"My father's taken a step back. In fact, he likes me being home a lot more these dayshe used to kick me out of the house to play but now embraces the time we spend together. My wife has balanced me out a lot. We are all ambitious, and that's why we play the game, but my reasons for playing have changed over the last decade. I don't attach myself too much to results anymore. Often, when you cling too tightly to something, it starts slipping away. I've learned the art of letting go, and that's largely due to my wife's influence," said Ashwin.

In the match, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field.

India's top order faltered, leaving them at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 off 118 balls, including nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls, including six fours) formed a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India back into contention. After India slumped to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 off 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* off 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) built a 199-run stand, propelling India to 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking 5/83, dismantling India's top order by removing captain Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

Bangladesh struggled in their first innings, with only Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) showing resistance. Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) led the attack, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each. Bangladesh was bowled out for 149, trailing by 227 runs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top order quickly, struggling at 67/3. However, centuries from Gill (119*) and Pant (109 off 128 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) guided India to 287/4 before declaring. Bangladesh was set a daunting target of 515.

Bangladesh started their chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan (33) and Shadman Islam (35) adding 62 runs for the first wicket. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (51* off 60 balls, with four fours and three sixes) held the innings together as Ashwin (3/63) and Bumrah (1/18) claimed wickets. At the end of day three, Bangladesh was 158/4, with Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja tore through the Bangladesh line-up, bowling them out for 228. Shanto fought hard with 82 off 127 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes.

Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58. Bumrah picked up one wicket.

Ashwin was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional all-round performance.

