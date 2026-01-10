By Diptayan Hazra

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : UP Warriorz and South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon has heaped praise on the franchise's new head coach Abhishek Nayar, highlighting his openness, experience and ability to create a positive team environment for their Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

Speaking about Nayar's coaching style, Tryon said the former India assistant coach brings a refreshing approach that sets him apart from others she has worked with.

"He wants to take this team to great heights, which is great to see, but he's really open to having conversations. Creating a really good environment. I always feel like having a good environment creates that gel that you want in the team. It helps with performances as well because you play your best when you feel like you're playing with a bunch of mates. You fight for each other in the field, but you also have a lot of fun," Tryon told ANI.

She further praised Nayar's experience, "He's been great so far. He's a really, really good coach. It's lovely to have conversations with him, but I definitely learn a lot from him. He's got so much experience from the game, just making sure I'm picking up on those things while also enjoying the moments with him."

Nayar, who was part of Gautam Gambhir's Indian team coaching setup as an assistant coach before being removed last year, is set for a busy season. In addition to leading UP Warriorz in the WPL, he will also coach the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this year. Both franchises impressed at the auctions, and expectations are high as they head into their respective campaigns.

Tryon also spoke about reuniting with Indian star Deepti Sharma, who was named Player of the Tournament at the recent World Cup.

"Me and Deepti are really good friends. I think we've played the first The Hundred. We played for the London Spirit together. Created a really good bond with her. Whenever we play each other, it's obviously fiery, but off the field, we are really good friends. It's going to be nice to play alongside her again," she said.

Tryon added, "I know she got the upper hand at the World Cup against me when she got me out. It's going to be nice to play alongside her. Like I said, she's a great player and you can see her growing from strength to strength every single year. It's going to be nice to work alongside her and just enjoy every single moment with her as well."

UP Warriorz endured a disappointing campaign last season, finishing bottom of the table in 2024 with just three wins from eight matches. Tryon believes the new-look squad can turn things around this year.

"It's a fresh team, led by the coach and Meg Lanning. She's world-class. Obviously, they haven't been successful before. It's a new squad. Everyone's fresh and really eager to play and wants to win. Hopefully, they can underestimate the team because I feel like that would be a good status to have. I like to be an underdog sometimes," she said.

"It's going to be really exciting to kick off the campaign. Hopefully, we can kick it off in the way we want to play cricket and the brand of cricket you want to play, which is really good. Hopefully, we can do that, and hopefully, we can get into a final," she noted.

The franchise made a major statement by appointing Australia legend Meg Lanning as captain. Lanning, a seven-time World Cup winner including five as captain, brings immense leadership experience along with proven batting firepower at the top.

Tryon couldn't hide her excitement about playing under Lanning's leadership.

"Really excited. She's a world-class player. I've obviously played enough cricket against her and always come on the bad end of it. Just to play underneath her is going to be really good. She's got so much experience, and like I said, world-class. Just so much knowledge about the game," she said.

"So, hoping to learn as much as I can from her, but also learn about her a little bit more. Just get to know her on a personal level, but just try and learn as much as I can from a world-class leader like her. So, it's going to be exciting," she added.

Recalling her reaction after being picked by UP Warriorz at the auction for her base price of Rs 30 lakh, Tryon revealed she missed the live proceedings as she was travelling.

"Yeah, very excited, I actually missed the auction, I had been travelling to Cape Town for our pre-camp against Ireland. Really excited, a new team, a new coach, and under Meg Lanning. Really excited to be part of a new squad and hoping that I can bring some knowledge to the game, I mean, all the experience that I have, then hopefully they can teach me a lot of things, and yeah, just enjoy every single moment," she said.

Tryon also stressed the importance of the Women's Premier League for South African players with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

"It's good preparation. We've got a World Cup not too far away. It's kind of been stepping blocks for us. We've had the Ireland series not too long ago and we've already spoken about making sure that after this, we have Pakistan and New Zealand before a big T20 World Cup. For me, these leagues play a big role. I think every single South African that's here grow as much," she added.

"I always say after a tournament like this, you want to leave here knowing that you've grown a bit in the game and you've learnt a lot more. It just helps with the experience of the game, understanding the game a lot more and playing different conditions and adapting to them as quickly as you can. Hopefully, we can take those learnings back into the squad. Like I said, I'm going to enjoy every single moment," she noted.

Expressing her fondness for India, Tryon concluded, "I love being in India, love the people, love the food. I'm just going to enjoy every single moment and make the most of it."

