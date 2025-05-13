"He was definitely one of the main players": Sarandeep Singh on Virat Kohli's test retirement

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India] May 13 : Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh highlighted that Virat Kohli was a key player for India and he felt Kohli was well prepared this time to perform well in the England tour next month.

Singh noted that there is always a little pressure on Virat, but he was mentally prepared for the challenge.

"He was definitely one of the main players, so he had to play there. He was well-prepared this time he is going to perform well in England. Because he was the main player. He was the one who scored a 100 in Australia. Other than that, the game was not going well. So, there is always a little pressure on Virat. He was mentally prepared," Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

Singh also felt that India don't have replacements for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in test cricket, and said both batters are among the greats of Indian Cricket.

"It will definitely affect them. I believe that we still don't have replacements for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are one of the greats. And they will remain greats. Let's see who takes their place. The match-winning players who used to play, who had the passion to win the match. Their 14 years of career is not a small thing. To play in all three formats. To play in a good position is commendable. Now, the responsibility will increase on the youngsters. Let's see who the player is who can take the captaincy," he added.

On Monday morning, Virat took to Instagram and penned a note that stirred the hearts of many. He confirmed that the days of speculation had turned into reality by closing the curtains on his 14-year-long Test journey. With Virat's exit, the Indian Test setup is threadbare in terms of experience playing on the UK's green, blushing pitches.

In a journey that redefined the demands of the game, Virat's unparalleled contributions saw him rack up 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and finish as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor