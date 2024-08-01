"He was gifted player, outstanding coach": PM Modi condoles death of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday.

Gaekwad was battling for a long time with blood cancer. He was in London until last month and he passed away in Baroda, according to ESPNcricinfo.

PM Modi took to X and condoled the death of the former India head coach and wrote, "Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2024

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to X and wrote, "Anshuman Gaekwad's sir demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching. A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family OM Shanti OM,"

Anshuman Gaekwad's sir demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching. A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family 🙏OM Shanti OM— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 31, 2024

BCCI gave Rs 1 crore, and the 1983 World Cup-winning team also helped in the treatment of Gaekwad.

"The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for his quick recovery. The Indian Cricket Board will continue to monitor Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," BCCI previously said in the statement.

Gaekwad served as the coach of India twice after being appointed in October 1997. His second stint began in 2000. It was under his reign that India's iconic spinner, Anil Kumble, claimed all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

Gaekwad also represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. Gaekwad made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. In a career that spanned over 22 years, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor