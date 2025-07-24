Manchester [UK], July 24 : Rishabh Pant's injury on Day 1 of the Manchester Test left a worrying silence in the Indian camp. The wicketkeeper-batter, who looked well in control during his innings of 37, was forced to walk off the field after being struck hard on the right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery.

Pant was in visible discomfort; the swelling on his foot was quite big, there was a bit of bleeding as well, and he could hardly stand. His sudden exit raised concerns among fans and teammates, especially considering the form he seemed to be in.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Sai Sudharsan gave an update on Pant's condition.

"He was in a lot of pain definitely, but they've gone for scans. We'll get to know overnight, probably get the information tomorrow," Sudharsan said.

The youngster also admitted Pant's absence could hurt India going forward in the Test.

"Obviously, because he was batting really well today as well. Plus, we'll miss a batter if he doesn't come back again. So, it will definitely have consequences," he added.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also issued a brief statement on its official X handle, confirming that Pant had undergone scans and was being monitored by the medical team.

"Update:

Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test.

He was taken for scans from the stadium.

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1948085414532632702

Earlier, half-centuries from left-hand batters Sai Sudarshan and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to a total of 264/4 at the end of the first day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, which was played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At stumps on Day 1, India are 264/4 in 83 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

The visitors started the final session from 149/3 in 52 overs with Sai Sudarshan (26*) and Rishabh Pant (3*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 53rd over. In the 65th over, Team India surpassed the 200-run mark in their innings.

At the score of 212 when Rishabh Pant was looking solid on 37 during the fourth Test in Manchester when a sharp delivery from Chris Woakes struck him hard on the right foot. The damage looked serious; there was a big swelling, a bit of bleeding, and he could barely stand.

The physio rushed in, but it quickly became clear that Pant couldn't carry on. A motorised vehicle was brought in to take him off the field as he was in evident pain. Left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja came out to replace him.

In the 69th over, Sai Sudarshan completed his maiden Test fifty as he slammed a boundary on the bowling of off-spinner Joe Root. In the 74th over of the innings, India lost their fourth wicket as Ben Stokes dismissed Sai Sudarshan (61 runs from 151 balls) when the team's score was 235.

On the second ball of the 79th over, India completed the 250-run mark as Shardul Thakur took a single on the bowling of left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

India finished the first day of the Manchester Test at 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on the crease. Before the end of play, both players built an unbeaten partnership of 29(55).

For the Three Lions, two wickets were snapped by all-rounder Ben Stokes (2/47 in 14 overs) and one wicket each was bagged by right-arm seamer Chris Woakes (1/43 in 17 overs) and Liam Dawson (1/45 in 15 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, England elected won the toss and opted to field first. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul started reasonably well, getting themselves a boundary each within the first three overs.

Jaiswal, though, survived a catch attempt at slip in the first over as it fell short of the man at second slip. Jaiswal had some struggles against Woakes, who beat him plenty of times, but he nonetheless persisted.KL also became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs in England from India, joining the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

India survived the first hour against Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, at 42/0, with KL (21*) and Jaiswal (13*).

Both KL and Jaiswal continued their grind following drinks, with skipper Ben Stokes striking KL's pad in his first over, but the opener survived. A cut carved by Jaiswal, piercing the gap between third slip and gully, brought India's fifty-run mark in 17.4 overs.

Towards the final few overs of the first session, Jaiswal became more aggressive, using some big hits against skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, the heroes of England's Lord's triumph. India ended the session without a wicket lost.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor