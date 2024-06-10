He was outstanding: Salman Butt hails India pacer Bumrah's performance against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Former cricketer Salman Butt showered praise on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said that he was outstanding in the high-voltage match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Match' after he displayed a stupendous performance in the second inning of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. He picked up three wickets and gave just 14 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Salman said that Bumrah is someone who can perform under pressure. The former cricketer added that the India pacer always picks up wickets at crucial moments.

Salman also hailed the India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and said that he looks fitter now.

"If we talk about Bumrah, he was outstanding. Bumrah is someone who stands out under pressure. He is very accurate when he bowls, and how many times he picks up wickets at crucial moments, apart from that his economy rate was also outstanding. India's fielding was also very good. I really have to praise Rishabh Pant, he looks fitter now. I think India won it deservingly," Salman said.

He lambasted the Men in Green and said they lost the match because of their own mistake. He further added that Babar Azam's side could have easily won the match.

"Pakistan lost the match because of their own mistake. Yes, India held their nerves but Pakistan had this game to win and they lost it. Pakistan had seven wickets in hand, only they could lose from here no other team could do it," he added.

Recapping the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them on this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four). However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets from skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4),

Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor