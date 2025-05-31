"He will find a way in England": Mahela Jayawardena backs Sai Sudharsan ahead of England tour

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 31 : Despite a valiant knock from Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans (GT) fell short by 20 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), ending their campaign at the business end of the tournament. Sudharsan's elegant 80 off 49 balls, which included 10 boundaries and a six, kept GT in the chase of a daunting 229-run target, but they eventually finished at 208/6.

Sudharsan's impressive performance caught the attention of Mumbai Indians head coach and former Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardena, who praised the young left-hander for his shot-making and temperament, especially as he prepares for the upcoming five-match Test series in England.

"Well, I have enjoyed his batting, I have to be honest. He is a good lefty, good cricketing shots," said Jayawardena.

"I am sure he will do well. It will be a challenge in England, it's like we all have done that in the past, but I think he will find a way, what he needs to do in England. I am pretty sure that he is a very good, talented cricketer," he added.

Sudharsan, who has consistently shown maturity beyond his years, is now on the brink of achieving a dream shared by many cricketers to represent India in whites.

His recent IPL season speaks volumes about his form and potential. Sudharsan was a key figure in the Gujarat Titans' batting lineup, amassing 759 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 54.21. His campaign included six half-centuries and a brilliant century, making him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians advanced to Qualifier 2 and are now set to face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in a high-stakes battle for a spot in the IPL 2025 final.

