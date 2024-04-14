"He will hit 2 or 3 balls to Marine Drive": Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube ahead of MI-CSK clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Ahead of the fixture against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former India opener Aakash Chopra lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube's hitting abilities and remarked that during the game, he will smash a lot of sixes that will land at various iconic spots of Mumbai.

MI will lock horns with CSK in the 29th encounter of the IPL 2024 at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium on Sunday.

The former cricketer pointed out that Dube hits the ball very far and CSK will be threatened by him.

"There is a kid in Chennai, his name is Shivam Dube, who is actually a Mumbai kid. He hits the ball so far. He will hit two or three balls to Marine Drive, one to Church Gate, and one to the Air India building, which is nearby. There is a threat from him," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old stated that Dube should perform well so that he can be included in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

"If you are talking about high-scoring games, you have to go with your six hitters - find a batter who has the ability and power to consistently hit sixes and Shivam Dube definitely has those attributes. He also has the fire within, that he needs to do so well that he goes to the World Cup. So that is a different kind of motivation," the commentator added.

Dube has scored 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44.00, with a fifty. He has smashed 13 sides

The five-time champions are currently in third position in the IPL 2024 points table, with six points in five matches in the cash-rich league. After the completion of five matches, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has a net run rate of +0.666.

MI is at seventh with two wins and three losses, giving them four points.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.

