"He will likely be back by then": Rovman Powell gives update on Buttler's return

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 14 : Following the win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rovman Powell provided an update on Jos Buttler saying that he will be back for the franchise's next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

A determined and entertaining knock by Shimron Hetmyer helped RR secure a three-wicket win over PBKS in a last-over thriller during the IPL 2024) at Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. It was the Punjab franchise's second defeat on their home turf.

The right-hand batter spoke about the partnership that he built along with Hetmyer during the chase. He asserted that both of us were calm and discussed that we had to finish the game early.

"Definitely, it's important for us to get two points, the guys are keeping up, and credit to the guys. The good thing is we both are calm, we talked that we should run fast, we are West Indians, and we are boundary-hitters. It's a challenge but we are professional cricketers," Powell said in the post-match interview.

The 30-year-old player further stated that whenever he get's an opportunity, he tries to give his best.

"I think they are doing some very good work with him, I think he would be out for another day or two but it's good that we have a game in 3-4 days, so he will likely be back by then. I am a good player, if I not getting games then it means the team is doing well. Whenever I get an opportunity, I will give my best," the West Indian cricketer added.

Coming to the game, PBKS was put to bat first. None of the batters could score big as knocks from Ashutosh Sharma (31 in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (29 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped PBKS reach 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/34) and Avesh Khan (2/23) were the pick of the bowlers for RR.

In the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39 in 28 balls, with four boundaries) had a 56-run stand with Tanush Kotian (24 in 31 balls, with three fours). After that, RR lost some quick wickets. But a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (27* in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) helped the side chase down the target with a ball to go.

Kagiso Rabada (2/18) and Sam Curran (2/25) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor