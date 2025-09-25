"He will score century in some other match": Abhishek Sharma's mother confident ton is just around corner

Dubai [UAE], September 25 : India registered a commanding 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup, Super Four game, riding on the brilliance of young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander set the stage on fire with a scintillating 75 off just 37 balls, smashing six boundaries and five towering sixes. He looked set for another international century but was unfortunately run out, leaving his family members with mixed emotions.

Abhishek's mother, Manju Sharma, expressed both joy and hope after the innings.

Speaking about her son's knock, she said, "The match was very good and Abhishek Sharma played a very good innings. He will score a century in some other match. India should win the Asia Cup."

For his family, the missed century was bittersweet. His sister, Komal, also opened up about her emotions after the innings.

"It hurts that Abhishek missed the century. However, it is okay, it is a part of the game. I am confident that he will score a century in the tournament. We are feeling great that he is playing a big role in ensuring that the team wins the match. The team is very strong. We are proud of the team. I have always been a fan of Rohit Sharma, and now Abhishek is also playing a similar role. I feel proud," she added.

The 25-year-old's fearless approach at the top has already drawn comparisons with India's batting stalwarts, and with performances like these, he is fast emerging as a vital cog in India's Asia Cup campaign.

India, with this win, became the first team to secure a place in the final, while Sri Lanka has been knocked out of the tournament. Pakistan and Bangladesh will now face each other in a do-or-die clash for the remaining spot in the final.

India will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 26 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The outcome of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on September 25 will determine India's opponent for the final on September 28.

