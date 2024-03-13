"He won't be satisfied until...": Former India spinner on Kohli's hunger for success

New Delhi [India], March 13 : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that stalwart batter Virat Kohli would be keen on getting his hands on another World Cup trophy after missing out on it on three occasions.

Kohli who missed out on India's recently concluded five-match series against England, made his World Cup debut in 2011 and went on to lift the trophy which ended India's 28 years of wait to lift the decorated accolade.

Since then Kohli has featured in eight World Cups and is yet to win the tournament. Since the 2011 edition, Kohli has broken several records including batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's most centuries in the ODI format and scoring most runs in a single edition of a World Cup.

Last year, India went on unbeaten throughout the campaign to reach the final, but Australia proved to be a difficult challenge as they ended up losing the game by six wickets.

But even after breaking numerous records, Harbhajan feels that Kohli would still be craving for the elusive World Cup trophy.

"Virat Kohli didn't appear on the ground. He needed a well-deserving rest and he got it. In 2011 he won a World Cup, he got into the team and he won the World Cup in the first time, we had already played three or four World Cups and he won it in the first time. It was luck and after that, Virat turned into a big player he played in 2015, 2019 and 2023 and even after that he couldn't get his hands on the trophy. So that feeling stays in the mind of the player. I think he won't be satisfied until he gets his hand on the trophy. He has broken a lot of records and scored a lot of runs his hunger will be satisfied when he gets his hands on the World Cup trophy," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

After missing out on India's 4-1 series win against England, Kohli will return to the field of cricket in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League featuring for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB will play their first game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (from SRH), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (from MI).

