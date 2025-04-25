Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower believes the reason behind their success lies in the "inputs" provided by batting coach and team mentor Dinesh Karthik, as well as the "leadership" offered by franchise stalwart Virat Kohli.

After three defeats on the trot, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium finally saw RCB wrapped in the colours of victory. Bengaluru staged its first home win of the season by spoiling the Rajasthan Royals' heist and securing an 11-run triumph. With 12 points from nine fixtures, RCB has posed a substantial threat to the rest of the competitors for the coveted title in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

The air of swagger surrounding the RCB camp could be attributed to several factors. However, behind the scenes, the experienced RCB side has benefited significantly from high-quality inputs, with Karthik and Virat as the primary sources.

"We have got some great experience in the team, the overseas players and the Indian contingent. Obviously, DK (Dinesh Karthik), who knows this ground well and the IPL cricket in great depth. I think the conversation they have had some of the input from DK, some of the input and leadership from Virat has been high quality," Flower told reporters at the post-match press conference.

RCB's first home win wasn't all about sunshine and roses. After being put to bat on a tricky surface, Virat's experience and Devdutt Padikka's composure laid the groundwork for Bengaluru's first 200-plus total against the Royals in almost a decade.

Virat's flamboyant 70(42) and Padikkal's swift 50(27) set the stage for Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (20*) to flex their boundary-hitting muscles and steer the hosts to a daunting 205/5.

While Virat and Padikkal dazzled with their blistering knocks, it was Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood who ultimately stole the show. With his searing spell, Hazlewood broke the backbone of Rajasthan's attempts to chase down the 206-run target.

After the equation came down to 18 needed from 12, courtesy of the bashing Dhruv Jurel handed to Bhuvnehswar Kumar, Hazlewood entered the fray to settle the matter. He gave away a solitary run in the penultimate over and scythed two scalps, leaving Rajasthan gobsmacked, wondering what had struck them.

With his hard lengths blended with the occasional yorker and change of pace, Hazlewood derailed Rajasthan's promising attempts by flipping the narrative in Bengaluru's favour.

"His two overs went for seven, and he took three wickets in them. In both overs, he showed his class. He is a class operator and a world-class bowler. He is great under pressure in any format of the game. He thinks clearly, and he has got great skills. Those three quicks have been great for us this season. Hazlewood certainly leads from the front," Flower said of Hazlewood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor