Head, Gardner bag ODI honours while Zampa, Mooney seal T20I supremacy at Australian Cricket Awards 2025

Melbourne [Australia], February 3 : Australia opener Travis Head was honoured with Men's ODI Player of the Year whereas the right-arm leg-spinner Adam Zampa was felicitated with the Men's T20I Player of the Year award at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025 in Melbourne on Monday.

In ODIs, Head made 252 runs in five matches at an average of 63.00 and a strike rate of 120.00, with best score of 154*.

The 31-year-old was Australia's top run-getter last year, with 1,399 runs in 29 matches and 35 innings at an average of 42.39, with four centuries and five fifties. His best score was 154*. In Tests, he scored 608 runs at an average of 40.53 in nine Tests and 15 innings, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 140.

In 15 T20Is, the cricketer scored 539 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47, with four fifties in 15 innings and best score of 80. He rose to the number one position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings as well.

Head also won the Allan Border Medal at the awards. The southpaw received his medal from coach Andrew McDonald as the side prepares for the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo from Tuesday onwards. The left-hand batter also continued his rise in Australian cricket, receiving his reward for his all-format excellence and ability to step up with his A-game when needed the most.

Speaking about Adam Zampa, the 32-year-old has played 95 T20Is and scalped 117 wickets. In ODIs, he has taken 180 wickets in 106 matches, with his best figures of 5/35 against New Zealand in 2022.

In 2024, Zampa has participated in 21 matches where he has managed to snap 35 wickets at an average of 17.20 with a best bowling figures of 4/12.

In the Women's category, off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner was crowned the Women's ODI Player of the Year and wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney was awarded the Women's T20I Player of the Year.

Gardner has snapped 101 wickets in the 50-over format in the 77 matches she has played in her cricketing career so far at an average of 21.18 and conceded runs at an economy of 4.12. Her best bowling figures in this format is 5/30.

In 2024, Gardner grabbed 19 wickets in the 16 ODI innings at n average of 20.31 with best figures of 4/21.

Speaking of Mooney, the left-hand batter has slammed 3215 runs in 103 matches she played so far in the shortest format of the game. The opener has scored these runs at a strike rate of 124.13 with a best score of 117* which has come with the help of 25 fifties and two hundreds.

In the last year, Mooney smashed 494 runs in 17 T20I innings at a strike rate of 116.78 with a best score of 82.

