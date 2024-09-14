Head surpasses Finch, hits most T20I sixes by an Australian in a calendar year

Cardiff [UK], September 14 : Australian opener Travis Head continued his scorching run of form in the shortest format of the game, passing former skipper Aaron Finch to have smashed most sixes in a calendar year for his country in T20Is.

Head reached this record during the second T20I match between arch-rivals England and Australia at Cardiff.

After a half-century in the first T20I, Head continued on his momentum, playing a fine cameo of 31 in just 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 221.43.

Now this year, Head has smashed 33 sixes in T20Is, the most by an Australian during a calendar year, surpassing Finch's tally of 31 sixes in 2018.

This year in 15 T20Is, Head has scored 539 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47, with four half-centuries and a best score of 80.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Matthew Short (28 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Head (31 in 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 52-run opening partnership.

Later on, while Australia could not stitch big stands, fine knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk (50 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Josh Inglis (42 in 26 balls, with five fours and a six) and a cameo from Aaron Hardie (20* in nine balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 193/6 in their 20 overs.

Brydon Carse (2/26) and Liam Livingstone (2/16) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run-chase of 194, skipper Phil Salt (39 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) batted with the right intent, though his side lost some early wickets, struggling at 79/3. A 90-run partnership between Livingstone (87 in 47 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Jacob Bethell (44 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) helped England secure a three-wicket win with an over to spare.

Livingstone secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

