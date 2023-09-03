Head's half-century, Abbott's four-fer help Australia complete 3-0 whitewash against South Africa in T20I series

Durban [South Africa], September 3 : An explosive half-century by batter Travis Head and a four-wicket haul by Sean Abbott were the highlights as Australia secured a five-wicket win over South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series at Durban on Sunday.

With this win, Australia have beat the Proteas at home by 3-0, whitewashing the series.

Electing to bat first, South Africa lost two quick wickets, the skipper Temba Bavuma (0) and debutant Matthew Breetzke (5) to Marcus Stoinis. The all-rounder continued to provide Aussies with important wickets in the powerplay, reducing SA to 12/2 in 2.2 overs.

Following this, skipper Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks put on a strong partnership, guiding Proteas through the remainder of powerplay. At the end of six overs, SA was 51/2.

The duo's 58-run partnership ended with Abbott claiming the wicket of Markram for a 23-ball 41, consisting of four boundaries and two sixes after he was caught by Ashton Turner at deep extra cover. SA was 70/3 in 8 overs.

Following this, another crucial partnership took place between Hendricks and Tristan Stubbs, the wicketkeeper-batter. SA reached the 100-run mark in 10.4 overs.

The partnership ended between the duo after spinner Tanveer Sangha struck and Hendricks was caught behind by keeper Josh Inglis for 42 off 30 balls, with two fours and two sixes. SA was 116/4 in 12.4 overs.

After Abbott quickly dismissed Stubbs (25 in 16 balls with a four and two sixes), Bjorn Fortuin (0), SA at 122/6 in 13.4 overs was staring at another collapse.

But a late onslaught from debutant Donovan Ferreira (48 in 21 balls with a four and five sixes) and Gerald Coetzee (13 in 11 balls) helped South Africa add more runs. By the time Abbott dismissed Gerald, SA was at 176/7. SA ended the innings at 190/8, with Keshav Maharaj (9*) and Lungi Ngidi (2*) unbeaten.

Abbott (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Stoinis took two and Sangha got one.

In the chase of 191, Matthew Short was dismissed for a golden duck by Markram on the very first ball.

Travis Head combined with skipper Mitchell Marsh, but Coetzee ended the skipper's stay at just 15 runs. Australia was 43/2 in 4.1 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Australia was 63/2, with Head and Josh Inglis marching towards the target.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in just nine overs.

The 85-run stand between the duo was ended by Fortuin, trapping Josh for 22-ball 42, consisting of a four and four sixes.

Travis brought up his maiden T20I fifty in just 24 balls.

Australia reached the 150-run mark in 13.5 overs, with Stoinis and Head taking Australia to the target strongly.

The 58-run partnership between the duo ended with Head walking back for 91 off 48 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. Australia was 186/4 in 16.5 overs.

Stoinis (37* in 21 balls with two fours and three sixes) and Turner (3*) helped Aussies to win in 17.5 overs.

Fortuin and Coetzee took two wickets each while Markram got one wicket.

Head was given the 'Player of the Match' award while Marsh got the 'Player of the Series' award for 186 runs in three matches with two fifties.

