"Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods": India Test captain Shubman Gill

New Delhi [India], September 2 : India Test captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday expressed anguish over the large-scale devastation caused by floods in his home state of Punjab due to incessant rainfall.

The floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock, according to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gill wrote, "Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods. Punjab will always be stronger than any adversity, and we'll rise up from this. My prayers are with all affected families. Standing strong with my people."

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended support to flood-affected regions, stating he would provide 10 boats to speed up the rescue work in the flood-affected areas in Punjab.

He even requested that people come forth to help and show their support for Punjab.

"I have been to affected areas myself. It's a difficult time for all of our people in Punjab. We are helping each other. I thank all the Jathebadhis and different organisations that are out there helping to rescue people. I have requested PM Modi to help us in this difficult time. We are the food bowls of India. Requesting more people to come forward to help. Punjab stand with everyone's problem now. Show your support to Punjab and the people of Punjab," Harbhajan told ANI.

To provide immediate relief, the state government has established 129 relief camps, which are sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur accounts for the maximum with 3,987 inmates, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424).

A total of 1,044 villages have been affected so far, with Gurdaspur reporting the highest number at 321, followed by Kapurthala (115), Hoshiarpur (94), Amritsar (88), and Pathankot (82).

Gurdaspur remains the worst-affected district with nearly 1.45 lakh people impacted. Other severely affected districts include Amritsar (35,000), Ferozepur (24,015), and Fazilka (21,562). To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies.

To intensify relief and rescue operations, multiple agencies have been mobilised. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have deployed 10 columns, with eight on standby, along with their respective engineer units. More than 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue efforts, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also been deployed in affected border regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor