Heinrich Klaasen Slams Joint Third-Fastest Century in IPL History During SRH vs KKR 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a 37-ball century on Sunday to equal the third-fastest hundred in Indian Premier League history. His knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a massive total against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final match of the IPL 2025 season. Klaasen matched Yusuf Pathan’s record from 2010 when the former Rajasthan Royals batter reached the three-figure mark in the same number of balls against Mumbai Indians. Klaasen struck nine sixes and six fours in a dominant innings that revived SRH’s season finale after a disappointing campaign.

He brought up his half-century in just 17 deliveries, the second-fastest for SRH in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head jointly hold the record with 16-ball fifties, each achieved three times last season.

SRH got off to a blistering start as Abhishek and Head put on 92 runs in 6.5 overs. Klaasen then built on the momentum with an 83-run stand with Head for the second wicket in just 35 balls. Head was dismissed by Sunil Narine for 76 off 40 balls, but SRH kept the run-rate high, crossing 200 in the 15th over and scoring 140 runs in the middle overs.

Klaasen later partnered with Ishan Kishan, adding 50 runs in 21 balls. Klaasen scored 24 of those. He moved into the 90s with a six off Andre Russell in the 18th over. That shot also took SRH past 250 with more than two overs remaining.

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history with a 30-ball hundred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. Earlier this season, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a 35-ball century for Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans, placing him second on the all-time list.