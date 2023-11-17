"He'll be the key for India in the final": Gautam Gambhir heaps praise on Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir showered praise on Shreyas Iyer and claimed that he will be the biggest game changer for him in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

While speaking at Star Sports, Gambhir said that Iyer had to fight for his place after recovering from injury and then score a century in 70 balls in the knockout stage of the tournament.

He added that the Indian middle-order batter will be the key for India in the final when Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa bowl.

"Shreyas Iyer is the biggest game changer for me in this World Cup. He was injured and had to fight for his place, and to score a century in 70 balls in the knockout is simply outstanding. He'll be the key for India in the final when Maxwell and Zampa bowl," Gambhir said.

Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday made history, becoming the first middle-order batter to smash 500 runs or more in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In this tournament so far, Iyer has smashed 526 runs at an average of 75.14 and a strike rate of over 113. He has scored two centuries and three fifties, with the best score of 128*. The batter is the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

With his second successive century in the tournament during the semifinals against New Zealand, Shreyas broke plenty of records and continued his purple patch in ODI cricket.

In the match against New Zealand, Iyer was at his fiercest. He smashed 105 in just 70 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and eight sixes. He struck his runs at a strike rate of 150.

In the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, India will take on Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

