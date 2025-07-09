"He'll get a run in Ashes....": Broad backs struggling Aussie opener Konstas

London [UK], July 9 : Former England pacer Stuart Broad backed young opener Sam Konstas despite his failures in the ongoing Test tour of the West Indies, saying that the pitches in the Caribbean have been tricky so far and he will get a run in the Ashes series at home later this year.

Konstas has had a horror tour of the West Indies so far. Starting his Test career by smashing some audacious ramps against superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the Melbourne Test against India, Konstas has looked clueless in the Windies, scoring just 33 runs in four innings at an average of 8.25, with a best score of 25.

So far in his four Test matches, Konstas has scored 146 runs at an average of 18.25, with a half-century in eight innings.

"Konstas is young and learning his way, those pitches in the Caribbean have been quite tricky, so I imagine he will get a run in the Ashes." said Broad.

He also said that he watched Konstas bat in the nets before the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, and the "crunch off the bat" was impressive.

"But he has got a couple of low scores, and you start to question yourself a little bit. But I think he (Konstas) is there to stay," he concluded.

The third and final Test of the series will be played from July 13 onwards at Kingston. Australia has already secured the series 2-0.

