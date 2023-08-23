New Delhi [India], August 23 : Former Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga has now retracted his earlier post on X (formerly Twitter) where he had claimed that his long term team mate and Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak had passed away. In a fresh post on X, Henry Olonga revealed that he had managed to contact Heath Streak and he was alive.

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga wrote in his latest tweet.

I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB— Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023

In an interview to Mid Day newspaper the former Zimbabwe all rounder Heath Streak dispelled the rumours "I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media".

Heath Streak has been suffering from a long term illnes and is undergoing medical treatment in Zimbabwe.

