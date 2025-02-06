Here is why Virat Kohli is missing ODI series opener against England in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Star India batter Virat Kohli will be missing the first ODI against England at Nagpur due to a knee problem.

The first ODI between India and England of the three-match series is finally starting in Nagpur on Thursday. After winning the T20I series 4-1, India would be hoping to get their Champions Trophy preparation right with big games coming back.

But, in a disappointment for the fans, Virat would not be a part of the game in Nagpur as he is having a knee issue.

For India, Yashawi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana are making debuts.

During the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma had said, "We wanted to bowl first, but it does not matter a lot. Need to be aggressive with the ball at the start and then need to do well later. Nice to get some time off, it is a fresh start and this is a great chance to do well. It is very important to get some gametime, try and maximize whatever opportunity we have. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and Harshit (Rana) are making his debut, unfortunately Virat (Kohli) is not playing, he had a knee problem last night."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also confirmed the development, posting, "Update: Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee."

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee. Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/lWBc7oPRcd#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/mqYkjZXy1O — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2025

Virat had a strapping around his right knee and was seen walking rather gingerly as he joined the team during the practice session.

The 36-year-old's presence in the match was highly anticipated as despite his Test struggles, there is very little doubt about Virat's greatness in ODIs. Since the 2023-start, he has made 1,435 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 65.22, with six centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 166*. His strike rate is 98.42.

He top-scored during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (both tournament and in all-time lists), with 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three matches and six fifties, winning the 'Player of the Tournament' award. During the Sri Lanka ODIs last year, he could score just 58 runs in three innings, with best score of 24.

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

