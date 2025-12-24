Melbourne [Australia], December 24 : Ben Duckett's got the backing of England captain Ben Stokes and has retained in England's XI for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, despite Duckett's struggles in the ongoing Ashes series where he hasn't scored above 30 in six innings and an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) investigation into his conduct.

ECB is investigating for verification of a video appearing to show England opener Duckett drunk and struggling to find his way back to the team hotel during the team's break to Noosa following a thumping loss in the second Test at Brisbane.

The video emerged on X on Tuesday, hours after the team's managing director, Rob Key, confirmed that an investigation would be done into the trip to Noosa, which came between the second and third Tests.

But skipper Stokes threw his support behind Duckett, describing him as an "important player" and an "incredibly influential person" within the England change room.

"It's all pretty fresh and pretty new. I've obviously reached out and spoken to him and offered my complete support with him throughout this. He's such an important player for this team, and we've still got two games of cricket to play. He's an incredibly influential person within this group," Ben Stokes said.

Duckett has endured a lean tour of Australia, with just 97 runs in six innings at an average of 16.16, with his best score of 29, with even Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc outscoring him.

Stokes emphasised that his top priority is the welfare of his team, saying he's had "first-hand experience of how this can affect people" and will always support them, especially in tough moments.

"I have first-hand experience of how this can affect people. I will always support my players, particularly in a moment like this where everything feels like it's on top of you - and for some players more than others as well. My job as England captain is obviously to be out there and get results for the team, but also to try to give people the best chance of being in a mental space where they can go out there and perform," Stokes said.

"Supporting them and letting them know that I will be there for them through thick and thin is very, very important, and Ben Duckett knows that. I know what it's like. It's not a nice place to be in, but he knows that he's got the support of me and the other guys around him as well," he added.

ECB announced its playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday. The fourth match of the five-match series will be the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26.

Ben Stokes' led side made two changes for the fourth Test, with Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson replacing Ollie Pope and the injured Jofra Archer, but Duckett has been retained.

England playing XI for fourth Ashes Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor