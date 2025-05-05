"He's been outstanding for Punjab": Anil Kumble hails Prabhsimran Singh after PBKS-LSG clash

New Delhi [India], May 5 : After the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble praised Prabhsimran Singh's all-round shot-making and crucial consistency for the Shreyas Iyer-led side this season.

Prabhsimran played a marvellous knock of 91 runs from just 48 balls at a staggering strike rate of 189.58, which was laced with seven maximums and six boundaries in his innings. The 24-year-old was awarded the Player of the Match for this magnificent performance in the game.

The right-hand batter is currently the seventh-highest run-getter in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league as he has scored 437 runs in the 11 games at a strike rate of 170.03 and an average of 39.72 with the help of four half-centuries. The batter's highest score in this competition is 91.

Speaking at the Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar on Prabhsimran's batting, Anil Kumble said, "He's certainly shown that he can play all around the groundramp shots, pull, hook, reverse slog, sweephe's got it all. What's been exceptional this season is his consistency. In the last three games, he's deliveredtoday he was dropped on 21 but carried on, made it count, and ensured his runs mattered deep into the innings. He's been outstanding for Punjab."

Coming to the match, a fighting half-century by Ayush Badoni and his 81-run stand with Abdul Samad were the only highlights as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 37 runs due to a top-order failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharmasala.

With this win, PBKS is at second spot with seven wins and three losses and one no result, giving them 15 points. LSG is at seventh spot, with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.

LSG won the toss and opted to bat first.

A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

During the run-chase, LSG sunk to 73/5, but an 81-run stand between Ayush Badoni (74 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped LSG fight back, but they were restricted to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzi Chahal took one wicket each.

