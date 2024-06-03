"He's getting better at transitioning throughout formats": Ashton Agar on Cameron Green

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 3 : Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar feels that "maturing" all-rounder Cameron Green is stronger at shifting between the three formats and this bodes well for the Aussie's T20 World Cup tilt in the Caribbean.

Australia will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Agar said Green is constantly developing and believes the all-rounder is also improving his transitional skills across formats.

Green is another three-dimensional Australian player. He bowls medium pace and has a good slower one, which can be effective in slow tracks. Adding to that, he has improved his power-hitting in T20s, which makes him a valuable asset for the team.

Green recently played in the Indian Premier League 2024 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He started with an unbeaten 37 and 2 for 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the tall all-rounder who rediscovered his stride and became one of RCB's success stories. Along the way, he pressed his case for a middle-order spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad. He'll compete with Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis for a berth in the playing XI in the T20 tournament.

"Yeah, I just think he's developing all the time, Greeny. I think he's getting better at transitioning throughout the formats as well. He's maturing as a guy, he's still a young guy. And there was a lot of pressure on him from, you know, from a young age because he did so well straight away. So what I'm just seeing is evolution. I don't think that's all you want to see," Agar told cricket.com.au.

The spinner also said that there was a lot of pressure on Green at a young age because he performed so well right quickly.

"He learns pretty quickly and you can see that what he learns he really puts in practice You know, he's probably been batting for an hour and a half now It's pretty hot and humid out here, but he works really hard So it's no surprise that he's getting better The other thing that was really good to see in the IPL was sort of him batting through the middle of beard and finishing a couple of innings batting up the top doing the job there and bowling really well. So hard to do particularly on that stage. So Yeah, The evolution of him is good, it's happening right now, at the right time," he added.

Squad: Mitch Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Jake Fraser McGurk and Matthew Short.

