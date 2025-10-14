"He's got to play": Stuart Broad backs Marnus Labuschagne to bat at no. 3 in Ashes

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has thrown his support behind Marnus Labuschagne, urging Australia to back the right-hander at number three in the upcoming Ashes series despite his recent dip in form.

Labuschagne, who was dropped from the ODI series against India after struggling for runs in the international circuit, has received strong backing from Broad, who believes the batter remains a crucial part of Australia's Test setup.

"He's got to play... I think everyone knows he's a fine player. He's had a brilliant record at Test match cricket. He'd just gone away from what he did really well," Broad said on 'For The Love of Cricket' YouTube channel.

"So I think the selectors are probably looking for him to play with a little bit more intent to look to hit boundaries, to play a bit more in the Australian way and put the bowlers under pressure," he noted.

Broad, who has dismissed Labuschagne several times in past Ashes encounters, said the 30-year-old should return to his preferred No. 3 position, calling it his most effective spot in the batting order.

"I would have him at three. I know I'm not a big fan of this sort of Cam (Cameron) Green, Beau Webster double all-rounder thing and squeezing Cam Green in because Beau Webster's doing okay at six," Broad explained. "So I would have Marnus at number three. That's his best position. He opened in the World Test Championship final and didn't do much at the top of the order. I just think that Marnus, (Steve) Smith, (Travis) Head at three, four, five is really strong," he said.

Marnus has been brilliant at number three, as he scored 3956 runs at an average of 48.83 in 50 Tests, 89 innings, with all eleven hundreds coming at that position, also eighteen of his twenty-three fifties coming there.

The former England pacer also highlighted Labuschagne's technical strengths and his value when in form.

"Marnus at three is who I wouldn't want to bowl against if he's in form. He's a brilliant leaver of the ball, particularly in Australia on length," Broad said.

However, Broad acknowledged that the right-hander still needs to earn his place back in the side.

"I would play him, but he doesn't own the shirt at the moment, so he's trying to force his way back in," he added.

Though Marnus Labuschagne continued his scorching run of form in domestic cricket following the ODI snub, smashing his second century of the One Day Cup against Tasmania on Thursday.

During the match against Tasmania, Labuschagne, captaining the Queensland side, smashed a 91-ball 105, with eight fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of over 115.

It was his century, and quality knocks from Jack Clayton (64 in 51 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Matt Renshaw (38 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took his side to 311 runs, which Tasmania chased down due to fiery knocks of Caleb Jewell (79 in 76 balls, with 13 fours), Tim Ward (105 in 96 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Jordan Silk (85* in 61 balls, with nine fours and a six).

During the ongoing One Day Cup, Labuschagne is the second-highest run-getter with 237 runs in three innings at an average of 79.00, with two centuries, with 130 coming against Victoria.

Having not registered even a half-century in his last 10 ODI innings and scoring just 138 runs with best score of 47, Labuschagne was dropped from ODI squad for three matches at home against India from October 19 onwards.

Recently, this elegant right-hander had also scored a brilliant 160 in his side's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania and the latest ton is his third in four innings.

Labuschagne is without a century in his past 49 international matches, having scored just 12 fifties in 57 innings at an average of less than 30.

His form has been even worse in red-ball cricket, with his last Test century coming against England back in July 2023. Since then, he has been able to muster just 668 runs in 16 matches and 30 innings at an average of 24.74, with seven fifties and a best score of 90. While he was selected for the West Indies tour this year for the Test matches, he did not get to play a single match.

With the first ball of the home Ashes to be bowled on November 21 at Perth, Labuschagne would be aiming to continue with his domestic grind.

