"He's greatest to play the game": Lyon opens up on pressure of playing in Warne's shadow

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Australia's seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon opened up about facing the pressure of playing under the shadow of "once-in-a-generation" player Shane Warne.

In a career that spanned from 1992 to 2007, Warne weaved magic with his mastery of spin and achieved unparalleled records. Warne is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in the Test format, with 708 scalps in 145 matches.

After he hung his boots in 2007, Lyon made his debut for Australia four years later, in 2011. Since his debut in Galle against Sri Lanka, the 36-year-old has established himself as the mainstay spinner.

Despite enjoying a successful outing with the red ball for more than a decade, Lyon still sometimes feels that he is in Warne's shadow.

"I still feel in the shadow of Shane Warne now, and I'm 129 Test matches in with 530 wickets. The thing is, I'm happy with that, and I'm comfortable with that now. A lot of us felt the pressure of Shane Warne's shadow, and it probably took me a good five, six, or seven years to understand that pressure is a privilege. And if you've got pressure, you're ok, you're doing ok; enjoy it," Lyon told Sky Sports Cricket.

With 530 wickets in 129 matches, Lyon is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the Test format. At 36, there have been debates about whether he could dethrone Warne from the helm. But for Lyon, he feels that he won't be able to replicate what Warne did in his illustrious career.

"I'm never going to be able to do what Warnie did. Warnie's once-in-a-generation, he's the greatest to play the game in my opinion, and all I want to do is make my family proud, and make Shane Warne proud, and just go out there and compete," Lyon added.

Lyon is 34 wickets away from overtaking Glenn McGrath to become the second leading wicket-taker for Australia in Test.

Lyon will be eager to get closer to the remarkable feat. He is likely to return to Test cricket action for Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, kicking off on November 22 in Perth.

