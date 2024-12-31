"He's in a good space": Australia coach on Mitchell Marsh's fitness following Melbourne Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 31 : Australia head coach Andrew McDonald gave an update on Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's fitness and said the 33-year-old is in good shape.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year.

Earlier in the Perth Test, Marsh struggled to bowl at full tilt during India's second innings. However, the all-rounder was added to the playing eleven for the second and third Test matches.

Previously in the Gabba Test, the 33-year-old bowled only two overs, which raised concerns among the fans regarding his availability in the upcoming matches of the Test. However, in the recently concluded Melbourne Test, Marsh bowled 10 overs, including the two innings.

Speaking to the reporters, McDonald accepted that over the past four matches in the BGT series, Marsh couldn't deliver at the level he would like.

"He's in a good space. Would he like better performances? There's no doubt about that. Over four Test matches, he hasn't been able to deliver at the level he would like and we would like. I think people have probably been reading too much into (Marsh's lack of bowling in this series) - we haven't required him with the ball as often as what we would have thought," McDonald was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

The head coach confirmed that there are no injury concerns with Marsh. He pointed out the Aussie all-rounder on Monday bowled at 120 kmph.

"He bowled again today, his speeds are up in the high 120s. There are no injury concerns there, I think to head that down that angle is a little bit unfair. We just haven't required him (with the ball) at certain times for whatever reason. So that that's more a tactical implementation," he added.

Australia set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count. Fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India and Australia will face each other in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

