Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 1 : Vintage Virat Kohli reaffirmed his importance to India's ODI setup, producing a masterful century that powered the hosts to a 17-run win over South Africa in the opening ODI in Ranchi.

Virat continued to mesmerise fans amidst all the chatter about his ODI future heading into the 2027 ODI World Cup, hitting his 52nd ODI century and achieving the record for most centuries in a single format by a batter. During his 120-ball stay, Virat smashed 135 runs with 11 fours and seven sixes, making it one of his more enjoyable centuries in recent times.

Speaking on JioStar, former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn praised Kohli's mindset, longevity, and hunger, saying the veteran batter's experience continues to set him apart.

"He's played over 300 ODIs in 15-16 years, so the experience is inside him. It's in his body and mind," JioStar expert Steyn said.

"Even if he arrived here after three days of rain, it wouldn't have affected his preparation. He's mentally strong, visualises well, and can see the ball onto the bat. That's what the best in the world do. They back themselves because they've been out there so many times," he added.

Steyn also highlighted Kohli's enthusiasm to continue representing India at the highest level.

"A key thing he said is that he's excited about playing. When you speak to most 37 or 38-year-olds, they say they hate leaving home, their dog, their kids," Steyn remarked.

"But he's in a place mentally where he's eager to be out there playing for India. You can see it when he's running between the wickets, fielding and diving. He's mentally young, fresh, and wants to be here," he noted.

In the match, the Proteas put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4 but a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, South Africa lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and stared at a defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing the Proteas to 227/8 but Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking South Africa near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball.

With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor