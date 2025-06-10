London [UK] June 10 : Ahead of their clash against South Africa (SA) in the World Test Championship Final 2025, on June 11 at the Home of Cricket Lord's Australia captain Pat Cummins spoke in depth of bowling surrounding the decision to leave Scott Boland out of the XI and opt for Josh Hazlewood, according to ICC website.

"There are some guys where you generally say you've done nothing wrong, don't change a thing, and that's Scott, and he's just really unfortunate to miss out," Pat Cummins said as quoted from the ICC.

"The message to Scott is there's a lot of Test matches coming up in the next couple of years, and just because you're in your mid-30s doesn't mean you're missing this Test and that's the last Test of your career."

"I think by having a squad of fast bowlers, hopefully we can extend a lot of careers for an extra couple of years," he added.

Cummins explained the reasons why selectors opted for Labuschagne at the top of the order and decided to leave teenager Sam Konstas out of the XI.

"With Marnus moving, we thought it's one spot up really. It's not too different to batting three," Cummins said.

"Marnus has experience; he has done well here at Lord's and in England in general."

The Aussie skipper also believed that even without playing, Sam Konstas can still learn and develop, as he has a long career ahead of him.

"Realistically, he's [Sam Konstas ] really young; he's got a long career ahead of him. So hopefully, even by not playing, we can show him their learning opportunities."

Former No. 1-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne will be pushed up in the order to open alongside Usman Khawaja. At the same time, Josh Hazlewood won the race against Scott Boland to partner left-armer Mitchell Starc and Cummins in the pace attack.

All-rounder Cameron Green will play his first Test since back surgery, while Beau Webster retains his spot in the XI and will provide the bowlers some support with his medium pace and spin options.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023.

Australia WTC Final playing 11: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

