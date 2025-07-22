"He's just the absolute GOAT": Ben Stokes applauds Joe Root ahead of Manchester Test

Manchester [UK], July 22 : England skipper Ben Stokes hailed Joe Root for his stellar efforts for the 'Three Lions' in the Tests ahead of the fourth fixture against India at Manchester. Root called him "Greatest of All Time (GOAT) '

Root recently reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings after his stellar efforts helped England to a 22-run victory over India at Lord's.

Root (888 rating points) outnumbered compatriot Harry Brook (862) thanks to scores of 104 and 40, as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"I don't think I need to say anything else except he's just the absolute GOAT," Stokes told media.

Root will be aiming to topple some more legends as the path towards Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test tally of runs becomes a little easier. During the fourth Test against England at Manchester, Root needs 120 more runs to overtake Australian great Ricky Ponting and establish himself as the second-highest run-getter in whites just behind Tendulkar.

The stylish batter is currently the fifth-highest run-getter of all time in Tests, with 13,259 runs in 156 Tests and 285 innings at an average of 50.80, with 37 centuries and 66 fifties and a best score of 262. Scoring just 30 more runs will push him to fourth spot, outdoing Indian great Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs in 164 Tests), while 120 more runs will help him topple South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 Tests) and Australia's Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 matches) to become the second-highest Test run-getter of all time.

Root having made up for mixed performances in the first two Tests with a century during the third Test at Lord's, the veteran would be aiming to continue being the ultimate run-machine for England. In three Tests so far, Root has scored 253 runs at an average of 50.60, with a century and a fifty each.

Root has a fantastic record in Manchester, being the all-time highest run-getter with 978 runs in 11 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 65.20, with a century and seven fifties. His best score is 254.

The fourth Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 will take place at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from July 23. England are leading the intensely fought five-match series 2-1.

