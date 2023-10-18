"He's probably best batter in modern era": Shakib Al Hasan lauds 'special batsman' Virat Kohli

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan showered praise on India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli and described the former India captain as probably the best batter in the modern era.

The Rohit Sharma led Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

The hosts India have won all three of their previous games, while Bangladesh has won one of three.

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al-Hasan spoke on the value of Virat Kohli's wicket. Ahead of their clash against Men in Blue, Shakib stated that he had dismissed Kohli five times in international cricket and wishes to do so again.

"He's a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I'm lucky to get him out 5 times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket," Shakib told Star Sports.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batters of the contemporary age, having set numerous records. In ODIs, he has scored over 13,000 runs, including 47 centuries and 68 fifties. In three games at the ICC World Cup 2023, he has scored 156 runs.

The former India captain lauded Shakib for his bowling experience and skill, calling him a valued asset.

Kohli spoke on the qualities of Bangladesh captain Shakib ahead of their match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Over the years, I've played a lot against him. He's got amazing control. He's a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical. You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren't able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out," Kohli told Star Sports.

He also emphasised that in a tournament like the World Cup, there are no weak teams.

"There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens," the former India captain added.

