New Delhi [India], June 3 : After Heinrich Klaasen's retirement from international cricket, South Africa all-rounder Keshav Maharaj hailed the wicketkeeper-batter's influence on the modern game, as per the ICC official website.

Heinrich Klaasen stunned the cricketing world on Monday by announcing his decision to step away from international cricket.

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive batters of the modern era, Klaasen's international career spanned just seven years, having debuted in 2018. Despite the brevity of his stint, the 33-year-old played a pivotal role in South Africa's white-ball resurgence, helping them reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, as well as the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Maharaj, who has watched the wicket-keeper batter from close quarters through the years, reflected on what he believes was the turning point in Klaasen's career.

"From a teammate point of view and a cricketing point of view, we know the skill he possesses," Maharaj said, speaking with the ICC while in preparation for the World Test Championship Final.

"It's amazing to see how his journey's transitioned, where you're sort of in and out, probably not knowing where he stands, and then it just took one series that really changed the game. It was actually against Australia, I remember that ODI series, I think he got two 100s and a 50 [one hundred and two fifties] in that three-match series. And he's never looked back," Maharaj added.

The innings Maharaj referred to came during the home ODI series against Australia in February-March 2020.

At the time, Klaasen's ODI career appeared to be on shaky ground, with just 251 runs in 14 matches at an average of a little over 22, with only one score above fifty.

That series marked a dramatic turnaround for Klaasen in international cricket, starting with a brilliant unbeaten 123 in the opening match, his maiden ODI century. He followed it up with scores of 51 and 68* as South Africa swept the series 3-0. He finished with 242 runs and was deservedly named Player of the Series.

Maharaj paid tribute to the retiring batter, recognising both his influence on South African cricket and the significant void he leaves behind.

"He's probably one of, if not the most feared batsman, especially in the white-ball game these days. Yeah, it's sad to know that he's walking away. He's still young," Maharaj noted.

"He's younger than me. But, you know, we can only wish him well. I'm sure he has his reasons as to why, and you've got to respect that. Obviously, a huge boot to fill within the lineup. But I know he'll still be here supporting us and making sure that we get over the line in this game as well," he added.

One of the most memorable matches Maharaj and Klaasen shared in recent times was the thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final against India.

Chasing 177 for victory, South Africa were 70/3 in the ninth over when Klaasen walked in and immediately seized the momentum.

With a stunning counterattack, he smashed a 27-ball 52, swinging the match in South Africa's favour and reducing the equation to just 26 needed from 24 balls.

But the game turned dramatically when Klaasen fell to the very first ball of a new over from Hardik Pandya, a pivotal moment from which South Africa never quite recovered and ended up seven runs short.

Looking back at the game, Maharaj said: "If you look at it, it probably goes down as one of the most special finals. We didn't get over the line, but if it wasn't for that knock, we would have probably lost by a lot more than we did.

"So he brought us back in the game and gave us a little bit of hope. And [we] probably didn't cross the final hurdle, but it was super special to witness the calibre and the skill factor of the player come out in a game of that magnitude. It just shows why he's world-class," Maharaj concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor