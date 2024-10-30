Hetmyer returns as West Indies announce squad for ODI series against England

St. John's [Antigua], October 30 : Left-hand batter Shimron Hetmyer has returned to the squad as West Indies announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against England on Wednesday.

Hetmyer hasn't played an ODI for the West Indies since he featured against England at the end of last year, but the 27-year-old is included in a 15-player squad as a direct replacement for fellow batter Alick Athanaze.

Shai Hope will once again lead the West Indies during the series as skipper, while young gun Jewel Andrew gets another chance to impress after the 17-year-old recently made his debut against Sri Lanka.

The series commences in Antigua on 31 October and 2 November and concludes in Barbados on 6 November and West Indies coach Daren Sammy is looking forward to the challenge.

"Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for. Somehow, we West Indies always find a way to raise our game when we face England." Sammy said as quoted by the ICC.

"This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating them last year at home for the first time in a long time in an ODI series, we're ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again. It's always special to play at home, where the local support brings energy and passion to every match. With our sights set on qualifying for the ICC Men's World Cup in 2027, we've selected a balanced squad that will no doubt push and compete with one of the best teams in the world," the former Caribbean skipper added.

Series schedule:

First ODI: 31 October, Antigua.

Second ODI: 2 November, Antigua.

Third ODI: 6 November, Barbados.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor